Watch Atlanta Church Swag Surf Into the New Year

Atlanta non-denominational church Dream Center mixed holy with secular on New Year's Eve.

Jan 02, 2024
A special group of Atlanta churchgoers "swag surfed" into the New Year.

At Atlanta's non-denominational church Dream Center, founded by pastor and gospel artist William Murphy III, a night church service was held, where attendees danced and rejoiced to F.L.Y.'s "Swag Surfin'."

New Years service at @dReamCenterATL with @William Murphy 🔥👏🏾🔥👏🏾 #TravisMalloy #MillionsBillionsTrillions #thedReamCenter #Atlanta

Some took offense to the footage that was posted on TikTok, while others excused the song choice, at the service was held on New Year's Eve. A viral clip from the scene shows guests joining in arms and swag surfin', while a cheerful Murphy approaches the podium, dances and wipes his head with a black towel.

Similar to Dream Center, Christian nightclubs and bars have been on the rise in Atlanta, where young religious people can exclusively listen to gospel music, have nonalcoholic beverages and celebrate while in fellowship. At these venues, parties, spoken-word poetry sessions, clean stand-up comedy and worship nights are held without the presence of secular music.

POV: You go to a Christian Club in Atlanta and it’s 🔥! Good vibes all night full of praise and worship thanks to @bryceg.707 🙏🏾 #theark #godisavibe #atlanta #music #christianclub #praiseandworship #christianhiphop #atlmoves #atlantageorgia

"Swag Surfin'" has been a staple in the Black community in the years since its 2009 release, often being played at HBCU games, and family and college reunions. Most prominently, the song was featured in Beyoncé's headlining 2018 Coachella performance, its companion Homecoming concert-documentary film and live album.

