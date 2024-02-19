Waffle House Shooting in Indianapolis Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured

Tragedy struck at a Waffle House location in Indianapolis on Monday morning.

According to IndyStar, one person died and five others were injured at the Waffle House in Indiana's capital around 12:30 a.m. on Monday. As police were notified about the incident that took place on the 2600 block of South Lynhurst Drive, it was reported that shots rang out after an altercation between two groups in the restaurant.

At the location three men and two women suffered gunshot wounds. One woman who was initially in critical condition later died. The victims were taken to hospitals in the area for treatment, while a sixth victim, a man – who either drove to the hospital or was driven from the scene by another person – was also in critical condition.

According to a statement given to Fox 59 by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept. Capt. Don Weilhammer, a handgun was found at the scene while another was recovered from a vehicle at Methodist Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Waffle House has since stated that they are "cooperating fully with the ongoing law enforcement investigation into this incident."

“We have had numerous people that stuck around and are acting as witnesses. But we also believe there were several that were either at the Speedway gas station behind us or at the Waffle House that left the scene prior to our arrival,” Weilhammer said. “We’re hoping they’ll be willing to come forward and give us information.”

Those with information about the altercation are encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail Douglas at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov. Media inquiries can be submitted to IMPD.PublicAffairs@indy.gov .

Individuals can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) for anonymity. Locals can also download the P3tips app to provide a tip via mobie, or visit to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a tip online.