Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Gives Health Update Following Stroke: 'Hoping to Be Home Soon'

Cori Broadus, the daughter of Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, is healing after suffering from a stroke this week.

On Saturday morning, the 24-year-old gave an update to her Instagram followers, thanking them for the "love and support."

"Again I'm human and I go thru [sic] shit like everybody else which is why I'm so open about my life because I know I feel alone," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "But we are never alone someone is always going thru [sic] damn near the same. Still here hoping to be home soon."