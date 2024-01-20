Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Gives Health Update Following Stroke: 'Hoping to Be Home Soon'

Cori Broadus, the daughter of Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, is healing after suffering from a stroke this week.
On Saturday morning, the 24-year-old gave an update to her Instagram followers, thanking them for the "love and support."
"Again I'm human and I go thru [sic] shit like everybody else which is why I'm so open about my life because I know I feel alone," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "But we are never alone someone is always going thru [sic] damn near the same. Still here hoping to be home soon."
On Thursday, Broadus was hospitalized, sharing images from her hospital bed to her Instagram Stories. “I had a severe stroke this A.M. I started breaking down, crying when they told me," she wrote on an image of her lying in a hospital bed.
In a follow-up story, she posted an image of herself wearing a medical mask and a hooded pink robe. "I'm only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this," she wrote.
Broadus has suffered from lupus since she was 6 years old, which she tackled in an Instagram video from May 2021. "I grew up with two light-skinned brothers, and I was the only chocolate one. I was overweight. I got lupus at 6, so I was overweight from being on steroids, and that automatically messed with my health ... People looked at me like I was an alien," she said at the time.
Lupus, a long-term autoimmune disease, causes chronic pain and inflammation in the immune system, and can also heighten the risk for heart disease. According to the Lupus Foundation of America, 1.5 million people in America have the condition, while 90 percent of people with lupus are women.
Broadus has also discussed her experience with depression and past suicide attempts, saying both were alleviated when she switched from taking medication to going "all natural."
“I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago,” she told People last Sept. “I'm just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water,” she adds. “So now I think my body's like, okay, this is the new program and she's getting used to it.”
“I've had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself,” she added. “I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I'm only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold turkey.”