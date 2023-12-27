Former Miss Bolivia Investigated on Gun Trafficking Charges

A former Miss Bolivia is under investigation on gun-trafficking charges.

According to the New York Post, 22-year-old Alondra Mercado Campos is currently behind bars at Trinidad Women’s Prison in Beni, Bolivia, on suspicion of acquiring unauthorized arms with her fugitive boyfriend, Andres Vasquez. Campos was given the titles of Miss Bolivia Mundo 2020 and Miss Charm Bolivia in 2023.

In November, Special Force to Fight Drug Trafficking (FLECN) authorities raided Mercado Campos and Vasquez, finding a large collection of more than 100 firearms, including AK-47s and ammunition. During a court appearance, a judge deemed Mercado a flight risk and decided to hold her in pre-trial detention for 30 days.

Investigators, who are awaiting forensic tests on the couple's BMW SUV to issue Mercado Campos additional charges on drug trafficking, believe that the 22-year-old could be involved in a ring under her boyfriend's lead. Vásquez is currently on the run although he's wanted for questioning. Mercado Campos' cell phone has also been seized for forensic analysis, as data could provide insight into her alleged involvement.

"The boyfriend is being investigated for trafficking in controlled substances and is a fugitive," said Beni Department Deputy Prosecutor Geraldo Balderas.

Mercado Campos, who has more than 41,000 followers on Instagram, shared images of the couple spending time together, including going to a waterpark with their dog and attending parties.