Don Lemon Reportedly Paid $24.5 Million Settlement After Being Fired From CNN

Don Lemon is rolling in cash after a major payday from his former network, CNN.

The news anchor and television journalist reached a separation deal with CNN, where he agreed to a $24.5 million payout, The Wrap reports.The amount is reportedly the full amount Lemon was set to receive if his contract ended in three and a half years.

Lemon worked as an anchor for CNN for 17 years, which ended shortly after his hit primetime show was moved to CNN This Morning. Last April, Lemon announced his abrupt firing from CNN on X.

"I was informed this morning by my agent I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," Lemon wrote.

CNN later challenged Lemon's statement with a post of their own, writing, "Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

The breakdown between Lemon and CNN began around the time that the 57-year-old made reference to the age of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, calling her "past her prime," on CNN This Morning. The statement shocked Lemon's co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, and Lemon ultimately "agreed to participate in formal training" before returning to the show within a week.

Two months later, Lemon had a heated interview with another Republican candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, who has since dropped out of the presidential race. The confrontation was allegedly the final straw in Lemon's tenure at the network.

Lemon, who's since moved on with plans to launch his own show on X, talked about his passion for journalism in a recent interview with ABC24 Memphis.

“I have a responsibility, not only as a journalist, but as an American, to tell the truth,” Lemon said at the 1:45 mark of the clip below. “And to abide by the promises of the Constitution, because the Constitution says a more perfect union. Not a perfect union.”

“I'm not a perfect person. No one is," Lemon continued. "In order to fulfill the promise of the Constitution, we have to stand up for what is right. We have to stand up for the truth.”