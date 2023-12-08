Woman Charged After Attempting to Burn Down Martin Luther King Jr.’s Childhood Home

A woman was arrested after attempting to light Martin Luther King Jr.’s childhood home on fire.

The Hill reports that the incident took place on Thursday in Atlanta when the woman poured gasoline on the front porch and bushes. She was subsequently detained by two off-duty cops from the New York Police Department who just so happened to be visiting the house, along with two tourists from Utah.

“That action saved an important part of American history tonight,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said, per The Hill.

Atlanta officers soon arrived at the scene to apprehend the woman, who Fox 5 identified as 26-year-old Laneisha Henderson.