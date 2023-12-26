Holiday Spending Grew This Season, Mirroring Pre-Pandemic Habits

Consumers let loose the purse strings when shopping this holiday season, even with inflation.

According to a Mastercard poll—which tracks in-store and online retail sales—U.S. retail sales increased by 3.1 percent during the holidays, from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24. Spending at restaurants jumped by 7.8 percent, and apparel and grocery shopping grew by 2.4 and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Online shopping saw a boost over in-store purchases, with online sales growing by 6.3 percent and in-person sales increasing by 2.2 percent.

It seems that some of these trends mirrored pre-pandemic shopping.

“Retailers started promotions early this season, giving consumers time to hunt for the best deals and promotions,” Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard said in a press release. “Ultimately it was about getting the most bang for your buck as consumers spent on a variety of goods and services, resurfacing spending trends from before the pandemic.”