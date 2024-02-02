Former Target Employee Sentenced to 100 Years for Murdering Co-Worker Over Stolen Lunch

A Virginia man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for murdering his Target coworker who stole his lunch.

KIRO 7 reports Bazn Berhe, 25, of Alexandria, received a 100-year sentence this week in the 2021 death of 58-year-old Hernan Leiva. Of Berhe's sentence, 30 years is suspended, meaning he will serve at least 70 years in prison.

The incident took place April 17, 2021, in the parking lot of the Target in Baileys Crossroads, Virginia, where Berhe was charged with first-degree murder after beating and stabbing his Leiva to death.

According to Berhe, Leiva, who was a janitor at Target, had taken his lunch from the office fridge three days earlier. After his lunch was stolen, Berhe plotted the murder of his co-worker. On April 15, he purchased a hammer and two knives as he was leaving his shift at Target. Berhe waited for Leiva to arrive before stabbing and bludgeoning him to death before fleeing the scene.