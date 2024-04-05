Watch Clever Thief Hide Under a Garbage Bag to Steal a Package

Earlier this month, a thief concealed themselves in a trash bag in an attempt to steal a package from the porch of a Sacramento home.

ABC 10 reports the incident took place in the Glenwood Meadows neighborhood of North Sacramento last Friday. Homeowner Omar Munoz captured the attempted robbery with his surveillance system, which featured someone hiding under a garbage bag while trying to steal a package that was left at his front door.

"You see the bag coming to my door," Munoz told the outlet. "At first, I thought they were messing with me."