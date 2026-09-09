Life

Golden Corral Erupts Into Chaos Before Woman Unconnected to Brawl Dies

No arrests have been announced as detectives reconstruct the chaotic scene and the medical examiner works to determine the woman's cause of death.

Woman Dies After Brawl Erupts at Golden Corral, But She Wasn't Part of the Fight
Credit: Kenneth Kully/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • A woman who police say did not participate in a multi-person brawl at a Fayetteville, North Carolina, Golden Corral suffered a medical emergency and later died at a hospital.
  • Police said preliminary findings indicate her medical emergency was “unrelated to the initial altercation,” while the Chief Medical Examiner works to determine her cause and manner of death.
  • Investigators have not announced arrests, identified the fighters, explained what sparked the melee, or confirmed reports that anyone fired shots.

A fight involving multiple customers blew up inside a North Carolina Golden Corral, but the only reported death had nothing to do with throwing punches. An unidentified woman who police say was not involved in the brawl suffered a medical emergency as chaos spread through the Fayetteville restaurant, and she later died at a nearby hospital.

According to The News & Observer, Fayetteville police descended on the Golden Corral on Skibo Road upon word of the melee. Officers walked into an active investigation and found the woman unresponsive inside the restaurant. They immediately began life-saving measures before she was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

“Preliminary findings indicate that a physical altercation involving multiple individuals occurred inside the establishment,” police said in a statement. Investigators initially determined that the woman’s medical emergency was “unrelated to the initial altercation,” making her death a separate—and far more serious—piece of an already unruly scene.

Exactly what set off the fight remains unknown. Police have not announced any arrests, identified the people involved, or confirmed reports that gunfire may have added to the panic.

“At this time, investigators have not confirmed whether any shots were fired during the incident,” the department said. Detectives are now piecing together the order of events while the Chief Medical Examiner works to establish the woman’s official cause and manner of death.

Golden Corral has landed in the middle of buffet-fueled bedlam before. In January 2022, roughly 40 people reportedly joined a massive brawl at one of the chain’s restaurants in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. That melee allegedly began after a customer became angry when someone else received a rare steak first.

Reports at the time differed over whether the fight stemmed from confusion over steak cooking times or an alleged steak shortage before punches and furniture began flying.

Video from the Pennsylvania fight showed customers hurling chairs, flipping tables, and even grabbing children’s highchairs as employees tried to shut down the mayhem.

Despite the scale of that fight, only minor cuts and bruises were reported.

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