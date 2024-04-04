Report Warns Cancer-Causing Chemicals Detected in Band-Aids

According to a new report, cancer-causing chemicals have been found in dozens of different bandage brands including Band-Aid and Curad.

As reported by Environmental Health Sciences and Mamavision, testing of 40 bandages at a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-certified lab showed that there were levels of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), otherwise known as forever chemicals, in many of the bandages tested. These chemicals are toxic and were found in 65 percent of the products tested. 63 percent of bandages designed for darker skin tones had traces of these chemicals, too.

"Because bandages are placed upon open wounds, it's troubling to learn that they may be also exposing children and adults to PFAS," said Linda S. Birnbaum, former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and National Toxicology Program and scholar at residence at Duke University. "It's obvious from the data that PFAS are not needed for wound care, so it's important that the industry remove their presence to protect the public from PFAS and opt instead for PFAS-free materials."

One of the strongest indicators of the PFAS found in the products is organic fluorine, which has been linked to health effects including cancer, development problems in children, lowered fertility, and endocrine disruption. "Fluoropolymers, such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), are extremely common forms of PFAS that could be contributing to the organic fluorine found in bandages," added Scott Belcher, associate professor with the Center for Environmental & Health Effects of PFAS at North Carolina State University.

Brands with these forever chemicals included Band-Aid, Care Science, Curad, CVS Health, Equate, First Honey, Rite Aid, Amazon's Solimo, Up & Up, and Target's own brand. PFAS chemicals have been found to last for years and even decades in people's bodies. It's unclear what health effects might result from someone being exposed to PFAS through an open wound, but it's a particularly troubling report considering these chemicals have already been linked to numerous health issues.

"It is discouraging to find yet another important product space, band-aids or bandages, containing PFAS compounds where transfers into users are conceivable," said Green Sciences at Carnegie Mellon University director Terrence Collins.

PFAS are also found in products including toilet paper, food packaging, cooking utensils, and furniture. These are often used for water or stain resistance. For instance, the manufacturer behind Gore-Tex announced in 2021 it was moving away from PFAS chemicals in the construction of its products. However, chemical treatments were still used in the second waterproofing treatment, per Toxic Free Future.

In January, Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $700 million following an investigation that found the company failed to warn customers about the cancer risks associated with its baby powder. The manufacturer was hit with over 50,000 lawsuits, per Reuters. Its baby powder was found to have been contaminated by cancer-causing asbestos, which the company denied.