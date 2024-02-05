Buckingham Palace Says King Charles III Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer

King Charles III has been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer, Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement.

On Monday, February 5, Royal officials confirmed that Charles, 75, has begun treatment for the cancer, which was discovered during a recent treatment for an enlarged prostate. "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," reads the statement.

He has postponed his public-facing duties for the foreseeable future as he undergoes regular treatment. He will, however, continue to "undertake State business and official paperwork," Buckingham Palace confirmed.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement continues. "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Charles became King of the United Kingdom on September 8, 2022, at age 73 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at age 96.