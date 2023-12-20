A Memphis, Tennessee woman has been arrested in connection to an arson incident.
Police claim that Derica Wiggins intentionally set her ex-boyfriend’s bed on fire while he, his new girlfriend, and the woman's baby were sleeping in an alleged attack, according to WREG.
Despite the incident occurring in March, Wiggins was just booked into the Shelby County Jail on Friday. Records reviewed by Law & Crime—which identifies her as age 20, while the local outlet says 19—indicate she is being held on $150,000 bond.
Per WREG, the female victim said she heard what sounded like a lighter outside the bedroom and noticed someone looking through a crack in the door. She dismissed the individual, believing it might have been one of her boyfriend’s brothers. The victim then claimed she woke up to the comforter set ablaze.
The fire was extinguished by the boyfriend before firefighters arrived on the scene, allegedly confronting Wiggins in the driveway. Police were able to retrieve Ring surveillance video that showed Wiggins entering and exiting the house.
No injuries were reported in the alleged attack, but investigators say the fire left the bedroom with smoke damage.
Wiggins is facing charges of aggravated assault, arson, reckless burning, and setting fire to personal property. She is set to go before a judge on Monday.