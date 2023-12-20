Per WREG, the female victim said she heard what sounded like a lighter outside the bedroom and noticed someone looking through a crack in the door. She dismissed the individual, believing it might have been one of her boyfriend’s brothers. The victim then claimed she woke up to the comforter set ablaze.

The fire was extinguished by the boyfriend before firefighters arrived on the scene, allegedly confronting Wiggins in the driveway. Police were able to retrieve Ring surveillance video that showed Wiggins entering and exiting the house.

No injuries were reported in the alleged attack, but investigators say the fire left the bedroom with smoke damage.

Wiggins is facing charges of aggravated assault, arson, reckless burning, and setting fire to personal property. She is set to go before a judge on Monday.