People Are Relentlessly Mocking Jeff Bezos and Fiancée’s 'Vogue' Photoshoot

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are raising eyebrows with their Vogue photoshoot.

The profile of the Amazon founder, 59, and his fiancée, 53, featuring pictures by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz for the fashion magazine’s December issue, was revealed Monday. The Western-themed shoot included shots of the couple featuring Bezos wearing a cowboy hat and Sanchez in a white tanktop as they embrace inside a van.

It didn’t take long for the photos to circulate on social media, with users choosing to weigh in on the couple’s shoot on Instagram and over on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The couple first started dating in 2018 and became engaged after Bezos proposed in May. They previously kept their relationship private until his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, his wife of 25 years, was finalized in January 2019. Scott remarried in 2021 to a Seattle-area science teacher, with Jeff Bezos calling him a “good guy.”

Check out some of the reactions to Bezos and Sánchez’s Vogue shoot below.