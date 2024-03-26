Dollar Tree Plans to Raise Price Cap to $7

Brace yourself, Dollar Tree’s prices are climbing.

According to USA Today, the discount retail chain announced plans to increase its price cap to $7 during its fourth quarter earnings call.

"This year, across 3,000 stores, we expect to expand our multi-price assortment by over 300 items at price points ranging from $1.50 to $7," said Dollar Tree CEO Rick Dreiling on the March 13 call, per USA Today.

The adjustment comes after a previous cap of $5 the company set in June. In 2021, the store’s base price was permanently raised to $1.25.

Higher priced items are said to include food, pet items, and personal care products. Although not all items will hit the $7 cap, the company said they hoped to integrate multi-price merchandise into its stores more extensively.

"Over time, you will also see us fully integrate multi-price merchandise more into our stores so our shoppers will find $5 bags of dog food next to our traditional $1.25 pet treats and toys, and our $3 bags of candy will be found in the candy aisle," Dreiling added.