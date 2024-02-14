Cop Goes Undercover as Teddy Bear for Valentine’s Day Drug Bust

The National Police of Peru made their latest drug bust operation a festive affair.

Feb 14, 2024
Peru’s method of busting drug dealers is apparently a festive affair.

In what can only be described as a mashup of Netflix’s Griselda and Cocaine Bear, police officials in Lima, Peru’s capital, had a police officer disguised as bear on Valentine’s Day to lure and arrest suspected drug dealers.

In the videos that are quickly going viral on social media, law enforcement officials are seen setting up their operation in the San Martín de Porres district, according to local outlet La República

The disguised officer, holding a sign that reads “You are my reason for smiling,” seems to peak the curiosity of the accused dealers, who make their way outside of their living quarters believing someone had sent them a special surprise.

In the footage, once one of the women is in close range, the disguised officer lunges at her and pins her down to the ground.

“We carried out this strategy using our loveable bear, which has been a fake surprise for a drug seller,” said police coronel Walter Palomino. “She thought they had brought her a gift, she came down from the second floor and that’s how we proceeded with her capture.”

It’s not clear if the Lima’s police force found any drugs, but this isn’t the first time they’ve used these camouflage strategies to make other arrests in the past.

Last Halloween, several officers suited up as the Avengers to bust alleged dealers. A few years prior, officers dressed as Santa Claus and an elf stormed through an alleged dealer’s home.

