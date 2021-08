A group of over 70 doctors in Palm Beach County held a press conference early on Monday morning to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after seeing a rise of unvaccinated COVID patients, MSNBC reports.

In a segment on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, reporter Kerry Sanders pointed to figures of 85% of ICU beds in Florida being full, with some hospitals reporting no ICU space at all. It marked the second time in a week that doctors in northern Palm Beach County spoke out.