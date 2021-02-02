Jeff Bezos is reportedly stepping down as Amazon's CEO.

According to Bloomberg's Jon Erlichman, the billionaire tech entrepreneur will step down from the position in the third quarter of 2021. He will be replaced by Andy Jassy—the current CEO of Amazon Web Services—and will assume the role of Amazon's executive chairman.

Bezos, who founded Amazon 27 years ago, announced the transition in a company email obtained by CNBC on Tuesday. It read in part:

As much as I still tap dance into the office, I’m excited about this transition. Millions of customers depend on us for our services, and more than a million employees depend on us for their livelihoods. Being the CEO of Amazon is a deep responsibility, and it’s consuming. When you have a responsibility like that, it’s hard to put attention on anything else. As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions. I’ve never had more energy, and this isn’t about retiring. I’m super passionate about the impact I think these organizations can have.

