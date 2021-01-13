Robert Keith Packer, the MAGA cult member who was photographed during the Capitol attack last week wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" hoodie, has been arrested.

Packer was arrested Wednesday by federal authorities in Virginia on a D.C. warrant, per a report from CBS News citing a senior law enforcement official. The anti-Semite is now facing federal charges that include unlawful entry into a restricted area and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The attack against the 117th U.S. Congress ultimately proved fatal, with five people later reported to have died amid the violence. Delusional MAGA rioters marched to the Capitol on Jan. 6 after the latest round of inflammatory comments from outgoing POTUS Donald J. Trump, who had remained consistent in spreading lies about the 2020 presidential election until, of course, he was permanently suspended from Twitter and restricted by a number of other platforms.

Also included among the recent Capitol rioter arrests is a Florida firefighter whose attorney has since blamed Trump and police. Per WESH, firefighter Andrew Williams has been charged with disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds after being photographed inside the Capitol building, notably wearing a Trump hat. Despite that photograph, Williams' attorney has claimed that his client "took part in none of it."

Security remains high in D.C. amid concerns of the potential for additional acts of violence during Trump's final days in office. For Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, Americans have been urged to stay home and enjoy the festivities in a virtual capacity instead of flooding the D.C. area.