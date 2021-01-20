A Florida man was arrested after showing up to confront his former employer carrying a Twisted Tea can and a steel pipe, ABC-7 reports.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene when Shane Gillis arrived to attack his one-time boss at a Mr. Mobile RV Repair. The employer had called them after Gillis made multiple threatening phone calls. The deputies overheard Gillis on one of the calls claiming that he "had something" for the would-be victim. "I’m going to end you right now. I’m coming for you straight through the parking lot,” he said according to police.



Gillis allegedly arrived with a 28-inch steel pipe tucked into the back of his jeans and a Twisted Tea can in his right hand, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office. He surrendered to the deputies and was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

While the steel pipe obviously presents the most danger to life and limb, the entire internet has seen the damage that Twisted Tea can do if someone gets out of line. Whether Gillis deserved to get canned in the metaphorical sense was not clear from police reports of the event.



While violence is likely not condoned by the alcoholic tea company, it has definitely seen its brand recognition rise in the wake of a viral video in which an unruly racist is knocked off his feet by the recognizable bright yellow beverage.

Gillis is being held in the Charlotte County Jail on $2,500 bond.