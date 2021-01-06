COVID-19 brought gathering and live entertainment to a halt. And while it's far down the list of the worst effects of this required shutdown, the lack of shows has brought with it a loss of the collective schadenfreude at seeing a heckler put in their place.

It's in this environment that clapback-starved Twitter users have grasped upon a nascent catchphrase from Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott. Staring down a shouting man during a press conference on COVID-19 mandates, he said "Shorty, pull your mask up" reminding him that "people dying."

Though the phrase resonated and will no doubt be on T-shirts and face masks within the week, it's worth noting that Scott wasn't calling a random citizen "shorty." Scott was speaking to Baltimore activist Duane "Shorty" Davis, who pointed out the oversight on Twitter and in a video and was backed by other locals:

Never one to let the truth get in the way of a good catchphrase, Twitter gushed over the mayor's response.