The vaccine rollout is officially underway in the U.S., and who gets it first will be a massive point of contention in the coming months. Take for example, the New York Times report that White House staff members will be among the first to receive the vaccine, news that has not gone over well since it broke on Sunday.

The rollout, which got underway after the vaccine received emergency approval by the FDA, aims to inoculate the elderly and high-risk health care workers first. It's no surprise then, that some within the White House have reportedly expressed concern about jumping the line. Since NYT published its report, the reaction has been as brutal as you might expect, especially when considering how flippant Trump and people in his orbit have been about the virus.

According to CNN, more than 35 people within the White House and Trump's inner circle have tested positive for the coronavirus to date.

Still, White House senior staff members are expected to be vaccinated in the next few days, with the expectation that everyone in the administration will be given the shot. National Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot couldn't confirm if those who had already recovered, Trump included, would still receive the vaccine.

"Senior officials across all three branches of government will receive vaccinations pursuant to continuity of government protocols established in executive policy," Ullyot said in a statement. "The American people should have confidence that they are receiving the same safe and effective vaccine as senior officials of the United States government on the advice of public health professionals and national security leadership."