The mysterious obelisk in Atascadero, California, vanished as quickly as it appeared.

Just a day after the structure was spotted on Pine Mountain, a group of five men filmed themselves traveling to the site to remove the structure in the name of Christ. The video, which was shared by CultureWarCriminal via Twitter, shows the group forcing the monolith out of the ground while chanting "America first" and "Christ is king." At one point during the late-night mission, a man looks to the camera and says, "We don’t want illegal aliens from Mexico or outer space."

They would go on to replace the monolith with a plywood cross, which has since been removed.

According to Vice, the men claim they drove five hours to remove the mysterious structure and live-streamed the majority of their trip. The men were also allegedly heard spewing racist rhetoric and spoke about burning crosses as well as white power. Vice points out that the CultureWarCrimnal channel also included videos about Hillary Clinton conspiracy theories as well as one that commended "spitting on Black people."

"We are upset that these young men felt the need to drive 5 hours to come into our community and vandalize the monolith," Mayor Heather Moreno said in a press release. "The monolith was something unique and fun in an otherwise stressful time."

Over the past couple of weeks, similar structures were spotted in a Utah dessert as well as Romania. They, too, disappeared shortly after they were discovered. It remains unclear who erected and removed the monoliths.