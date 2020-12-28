One little boy from New Tazewell, Tennessee is being praised by his family and community after bravely rescuing his baby sister during a house fire this month.

On December 8, the Davidson family went to bed like any typical evening before their lives drastically changed. That night, matriarch Nicole Davidson woke up to the smell of smoke and realized her home was going up in flames.

According to CNN, Nicole and her husband Chris were able to escape the burning building with their 2-year-old son Elijah and 7-year-old Eli, who the couple has fostered for nearly a year. Unfortunately, their 22-month-old daughter Erin was trapped in her room, surrounded by the growing flames.

"The smoke and fire was so thick there was no way I could get to her," Chris Davidson told CNN. "We went outside to get to her from the window, but there was nothing for me to stand on to reach up there. So I picked up Eli, who went through the window and was able to grab her from her crib."

By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the house was already engulfed in fire.

"I thought I couldn't do it, but then I said, 'I got her, dad,'" Eli told CNN. "I was scared, but I didn't want my sister to die."

New Tazewell Fire Chief Josh Miracle told CNN that “nothing was left" after the fire. Chris and Nicole have fostered 34 children, including Eli, and adopted Elijah and Erin.

"We couldn't be more proud of Eli," Davidson said. "He did something a grown man wouldn't do."

With the family starting from scratch, a GoFundMe was launched recently to help support the Davidsons as they put their lives back together after this tragic loss.

"We lost everything that we have ever had," Chris Davidson said. "Our entire lives were in that home. Our three cars were also damaged in the fire. It's devastating. We have nothing...You have never been as humble as you are when you don't even have your own underwear to wear."

Authorities reportedly suspect the incident was caused by an electrical fire.