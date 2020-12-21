We're absolutely never getting out of this pandemic.

Officials from the New York City Sheriff's Office shut down yet another illegal club in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to ABC, this is one of several such shutdown by the department recently, as COVID-19 cases increase during the holiday season, prompting tighter safety restrictions by NY officials.

Inside a cramped Queens building, police found more than 164 people partying without masks and definitely not social distancing. Officers arrested five people and charged them with multiple offenses, including "offenses for penal, health, [and] alcohol beverage control laws." In addition to the health violations, the establishment also lacked a liquor license and violated fire codes.

Police busted the club at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday. Photos from inside the venue show people packed wall-to-wall, even though the state currently prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people who are not a part of the same household. As TMZ points out, NYC police shut down another illegal gathering at a Midtown club last month, where 400 people partied in violation of health restrictions.

Y'all, people are still dying. Please STAY HOME and wear a mask!