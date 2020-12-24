A church in Murdock, Minnesota was just granted a conditional use permit to operate a white-only church in the town.

NBC News cited that the Asatru Folk Assembly—which originated in Northern Europe and allows only white people to practice its religion—had the permit approved by the Murdock City Council this month. The organization has been labeled a "neo-Volkisch hate group" by the Southern Poverty Law Center. While it is unclear what went into the council's decision to approve the permit, the church is already seeing pushback from the community at large who has now created an online petition with nearly 130,000 signatures to stop it from operating in the small town of 280 people.

"I think they thought they could fly under the radar in a small town like this, but we’d like to keep the pressure on them," longtime Murdock resident Peter Kennedy said. "Racism is not welcome here."