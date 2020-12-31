After a Michigan teen was found unresponsive in his home in October, law enforcement just revealed that the cause of his death appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head from playing the game Russian roulette.

"After interviews and the collection of evidence, it was determined that some occupants of the house were playing Russian roulette," the Burton Police Department said in a Facebook post on Monday. "The victim suffered a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head."

The police department has also chosen not to share the teen's name yet, according to NBC News. What they have reported, however, is that he was a 17-year-old student at Bentley High School. The school made a post to Facebook announcing the loss, and calling for the community to come together.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I am writing to share with you that we have lost one of our students," Superintendent Kristy Spann wrote in the post. "The benefit of Bentley is that we are a tight-knit community and together, with compassion and patience, we can help one another through loss."

The police also found several stolen items during their investigation, indicating that the other teens involved had been stealing things from around the neighborhood as well. The items were returned to their original owners by the police, according to their official statement.

The prosecutor's office appears to still be studying the evidence before any final decisions are made.