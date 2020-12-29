Home Depot is recalling almost 200,000 ceiling fans. The Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara ceiling fan, which was manufactured in China and distributed by the Ft. Lauderdale-based company King of Fans, features a defect in certain fans that can cause the blades to fly off while in use.

The recall came from the distributor after nearly 50 customers experienced the fan blades detaching while the fan was in use. The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that two people were hit by free-flying blades and four others reported property damage. King of Fans reports that not every version of the Mara fan is at risk of failure, attributing the faulty fans to an "isolated manufacturing defect" that left blades not fully secured. They shared a video to help consumers identify whether or not a fan is at risk of failing.

Home Depot told People that they immediately "stopped sales when we discovered the issue."

"On behalf of King of Fans and Home Depot we apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused you," King of Fans said while announcing the recall. "We take pride in the quality of our products and the safety of our customers is our priority."

King of Fans is replacing the defective fans at no costs to consumers. Anyone who believes their fan might be at risk of failure can contact King of Fans at (866) 433-1291, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. They are also available by email at MaraRecall@KingofFans.com.