Trump supporters arrived in droves in Washington D.C. on Saturday to rally for the Trump campaign’s futile efforts to overturn the presidential election.

The Associated Press reports that clashes between pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrators ensued after sundown, leading to four people being stabbed and the arrests of over 23. Those who were wounded were taken to a hospital.

Trump supporters took to the streets following a Supreme Court decision on Friday that dismissed a lawsuit looking to invalidate the election results in four key battleground states. The largely unmasked Trump loyalists gathered just two days before the Electoral College is set to meet and officially elect Joe Biden as the next president. Trump—whose term ends on Jan. 20—has still not conceded the victory to Biden.

Following the election, Trump launched his campaign that alleges unfounded voting fraud and has been rejected by a number of state and federal courts as well as the Supreme Court on Friday.

Trump tweeted about the demonstration on Saturday, feigning surprise about the rally even though it has been publicized: “Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA”

The rally drew a large contingency of the Proud Boys, as well as antifa and local activists who faced off as multiple lines of city police and federal Park Police tried to keep them apart.