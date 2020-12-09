Elon Musk is a Texan now.

The SpaceX and Tesla founder, whose 2020 has included receiving the nickname Space Karen, revealed his personal relocation on Tuesday while noting that his headlines-making companies still currently have their respective presences in California. Musk, however, remains critical of the state.

"If a team has been winning for too long, they do tend to get a little complacent, a little entitled, and then they don't win the championship anymore," Musk said at the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council summit when speaking with Matt Murray. "California has been winning for too long."

Later, per CNBC, Musk touted Tesla and SpaceX's "massive operations" in California. Tesla, he said, was the "last car company" still manufacturing cars in the state, while SpaceX is "the last aerospace company" still doing "significant" manufacturing there.

"For myself, yes, I have moved to Texas," Musk said, adding in his opinion that Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area both have "too much influence on the world."

Musk, per the Hill, unveiled plans back in July for Tesla to build a billion-dollar assembly plant near Austin. SpaceX also has an operational presence in Texas.

Back in May, Musk responded to pandemic safety regulations in the state of California by threatening to move the Tesla brand elsewhere.