While on the Bill Simmons Podcast, former President Barack Obama talked about what it was like for his family during quarantine, and even mentioned that he let his daughter Malia's boyfriend stay with them at one point.

In fact, Obama revealed that teaching the kids how to play spades was one of the most enjoyable parts of the experience.

"Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia's boyfriend who was with us for a while, spades and then having some spades games," he said. And teaching them how to properly trash talk and slam the cards down."

Obama jokingly said that he didn't want to like Malia's boyfriend, but that he really grew on him after all the family time they spent together.

"There was this whole visa thing, he had a job set up, and so we took him in," Obama said. "And I didn't want to like him, but he's a good kid."

He went on to talk with Bill about how thankful he was about being able to spend time with his family and be together during such a tough time for so many with COVID-19 running rampant.

It's a blessing because all the teenage stuff is kind of gone now. They're just back and they love you again and they wanna spend time with you again," he said. "I think a lot of families we went through that first month where we were playing games every night, doing arts and crafts projects and then, slowly, they started to get a little bored with us."

