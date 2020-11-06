Sadly surprising absolutely no one, it's been determined that the counties in the U.S. now seeing the worst of the latest surge in COVID-19 infections largely voted for Donald J. Trump in this week's presidential election.

376 counties with the highest number of new COVID-19 cases per capita were analyzed by the Associated Press, who found that the vast majority of those counties—i.e. a whopping 93 percent—backed the failed steak salesman at the polls. The AP deep-dive pulled data from counties where at least 95 percent of precincts had reported their voting results. From there, the counties were grouped into six different categories based on new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

Another notable facet of the election-centered findings is that the vast majority of voters approve of how Dr. Anthony Fauci has carried out his duties throughout the coronavirus pandemic, despite the constant public attacks he's received from Trump and his cronies. Per the report, an estimated 73 percent of voters approve of Fauci's pandemic strategy. Among Trump-backing voters, meanwhile, that opinion remains the majority at 53 percent.

Surely the most appalling attack on Fauci came from Trump's former chief strategist and senior counselor Steve Bannon, whose perpetual state of violently rotting from the inside out presumably means that he leaves a trail of thick slime behind him wherever he goes. During an episode of his shit-for-brains podcast this week, Bannon proposed the beheading of both Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray. He has since been permanently suspended from Twitter.