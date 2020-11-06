Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist and senior counselor, shockingly called for Dr. Anthony Fauci and Christopher Wray to be beheaded on Thursday during an episode of his podcast.

During the moment in question, which occurred on Bannon's idiotically named War Room Pandemic podcast, the Breitbart News co-founder inaccurately stated that Trump had won the 2020 presidential election. From there, he openly advised that Trump should begin his not-gonna-happen second term by getting rid of the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the FBI director.

"I actually want to go a step farther but I realize the president is a kind-hearted man and a good man," Bannon, who's long appeared to be rotting from the inside out, said. "I'd actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I'd put the heads on pikes, right. I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats, 'You either get with the program or you're gone. Time to stop playing games.' Blow it all up."

In a statement to CBS News rep early Friday, a rep for Twitter confirmed the site had "permanently suspended" the War Room Pandemic account for violating its policy on violence. YouTube also removed video of the podcast episode for violating its own policy against the incitement of violence. CNN notes that Facebook, however, left the video live on Bannon's page for around 10 hours before finally taking it down. At the time of this writing, Bannon's Facebook page remained active. The Facebook delays make sense, of course, due to the company's repeated examples of cowardice.