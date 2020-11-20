CNN reports Georgia has concluded its statewide audit of the 2020 presidential election, and can confirm that Joe Biden convincingly defeated Donald Trump by over 12,000 votes. State officials have also determined that there were no signs of widespread fraud or irregularities. Almost 5 million votes were cast in the state.

"Georgia's historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state's new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a statement. "This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time."

Biden is the first Democrat to win the state and its 16 electoral college votes since Bill Clinton in 1992.

On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden condemned Trump for actively attempting to overturn the results of the election and undermine democracy and said his actions were "totally irresponsible."

"It’s hard to fathom how this man thinks," Biden said of Trump's coup attempt. "I'm confident he knows he hasn't won, and is not going to win, and we're going to be sworn in on Jan. 20."

Trump has yet to concede and has instead spewed baseless allegations of voter fraud on Twitter. According to The Associated Press, Biden won the election with a comfortable lead of 306 electoral votes. Trump received just 232.