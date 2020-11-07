Barack Obama congratulated his former Vice President on his apparent presidential election win. In a statement shared to Twitter, after it became clear that Joe Biden had won the crucial state of Pennsylvania, and thus the presidency, the two-term president said he was proud of Biden and Harris.

"I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden," Obama wrote. "I also couldn't be prouder to congratulate Doug Emhoff for Kamala's groundbreaking election as our next Vice President."

Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020

Obama said that Biden would be a great leader to bring a divided country together, suitable to steer the country through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the current era of extreme inequality and the looming climate crisis.

"We're fortunate that Joe's got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way," Obama wrote. "Because when he walks into the White House in January, he'll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has - a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril."

Former First Lady Michelle Obama added her own praise, saying she was "beyond thrilled" for both Biden and Harris.

I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it. pic.twitter.com/yXqQ3tYRoa — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

Barack Obama remained noticeably silent during the election, only appearing publicly in support of his former VP in recent weeks. Ahead of the election, Obama appeared at a rally and skewered President Trump for his handling of the novel coronavirus.



"Donald Trump isn't suddenly going to protect all of us. He can't even take the basic steps to protect himself," Obama said."Here's the truth—I want to be honest here: This pandemic would have been challenging for any president. But this idea that somehow this White House has done anything but completely screw this up is just not true."