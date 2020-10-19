Popular Ukrainian fitness influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk has died from COVID-19 complications after he indicated to his followers that he thought the virus was fake.

The latest in the series of cautionary tales about not taking coronavirus seriously, Stuzhuk's death was initially revealed by his ex-wife Sofia Stuzhuk, with whom he had three kids. In a post on Instagram, Sofia shared a picture of the family together and wrote that she "will remain garetful to you for the rest of my life for our three beautiful children."

The couple split just six months ago, while their youngest child is only nine months old.

Prior to his death, Stuzhuk revealed to his followers that he tested positive for the virus following a visit to Turkey. "I was one who thought COVID does not exist... until I got sick," he wrote in Russian on instagram. He informed his fans just last week that his condition was "stable," and that COVID-19 is "NOT A SHORT-LIVED DISEASE And it is heavy."

With over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, Stuzhuk's last post on Instagram showed him excited to leave the hospital. He admitted that COVID-19 was not the hoax he thought it was, but he was hospitalized just a few days later. Sofia informed everyone that he was in "grave condition," and that his heart struggled to battle the virus. "Only warm memories remain," she wrote of him after confirming his death. "God, it is so terrible to realize that he is not with us anymore."