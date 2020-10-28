Trump supporters were left to fend for themselves in the bitter cold following a failed steak salesman rally in Omaha, Nebraska on Tuesday night.

On-the-ground reports from CNN's Jeff Zeleny and others noted that—long after Trump had left the area in Air Force One—a swath of supporters remained "stranded" while they waited for buses to take them back to where their cars were parked. That location, notably, was miles from the sight of the rally.

And as spotted by the Daily Beast, Omaha Scanner—a Twitter account dedicated to documenting regional radio traffic—reported that at least seven people were subsequently transported to nearby hospitals. Though no official updates have been given, it's widely believed that the bulk of those who struggled the most in the cold weather conditions were elderly.

Omaha World-Herald reporter Aaron Sanderford later said he had spoken with a rep for the Trump campaign. They blamed the apparent bus problem on "traffic flow."

As for the rally in question, Trump—per excerpts from the Lincoln Journal Star—Trump spoke for less than an hour and used a portion of his time to again make unsubstantiated claims about the U.S. rounding the corner on the pandemic despite the numbers definitively showing no such thing.

The CDC is now reporting 8.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 225,000 deaths. The actual numbers, however, are widely expected by leading health experts to be much higher due to underreporting and other factors.