Nigerian citizens, activists, and celebrities have all banded together to protest police brutality in the country and call for immediate action.

The youth of Nigeria has been leading the pack, sharing their disapproval and anger towards the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit, which they say has been responsible for serial kidnappings, harassment, and extortion in the country. The protests have been ongoing throughout the week, spreading quickly across the country and catching the attention of notable Nigerian celebrities who have since got involved.

"There are many demands, but the main one is to scrap SARS, not to reform it but to completely end it," activist Feyikemi Abudu said. "Another demand is compensation for victims of SARS brutality, both alive and dead. We also want a committee that will investigate and look into the present and past grievances around SARS brutality."

Some of Nigeria's biggest celebrities including its largest performer Tiwa Savage, lawyer and singer Folarin Falana, and artist Runtown all joined the people on the streets to call for an end to SARS.

"People have been posting online about it for years, but it has been the same sluggish attitude and response to it," Falana told CNN. "Nothing has changed and people keep on being harassed. That's why we have taken to the streets and we want the government to listen."

"I am marching for the ones that are not recognized," he continued. "We are surprised by the numbers that came out and we are prepared to march again."

The protesting has not stayed contained in Nigeria either. Prominent celebrities and artists in the States have also taken notice of the current events and are sharing their support for the uprising via social media, including Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo, as protests continue.