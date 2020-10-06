2020 has seen a number of high-profile acts of protest in response to acts of violence by police. Players from both the NBA and the WNBA have been at the forefront of such protests, with many deciding to not take the court—or to walk away from entire seasons—in protest of recent police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as the shooting of Jacob Blake.

In the latest episode of Complex World, we take a look at the sustainable impact of these potentially industry-shifting protests. Among those who contributed their thoughts are Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans, who—along with partner Lauren Holiday—is pushing for change via a massive salary donation.

"I think they did a great job," Holiday says of the league's response to the push for attention on social justice issues. "That was something that kind of made me nervous too. But I do feel like the NBA backed us. Putting us actually in those situations to express how we feel about certain situations has been awesome."

Speaking on his and Lauren's larger goals, Holiday explained that he’s hoping to lead by example.

"We want to help small businesses and Black-owned businesses," he says. "I think to be able to put this initiative out there would spark something bigger. And from what we've seen, it has."

Catch the full episode, also featuring Renee Montgomery and Natasha Cloud, up top.