Mike "Mother" Pence has tested negative for COVID-19.

Renewed attention had been placed on the Pences' results after Trump, whose extended history of dangerously downplaying the pandemic and downright lying about its abject severity is well-documented, claimed late Thursday night that he and Melania had tested positive. Just last month, Trump was still actively engaged in publicly saying shit such as "it affects virtually nobody."

Vice President Pence's press secretary Devin O'Malley announced the latest on Pence early Friday morning:

Trump's claim of having tested positive, meanwhile, has inspired concern for those who may have been in contact with him in recent days. Additionally, Trump's aforementioned history of fabrications (as well as the timing) has many approaching his latest announcement with skepticism.

Following Trump's announcement, Pence told his followers that "prayers" were among what he and his wife Karen would be sending to the failed steak salesman.

In late September, the worldwide total number of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 1 million. The CDC's most recent update confirmed more than 7.2 million cases in the U.S. alone, with more than 206,000 confirmed U.S. deaths.