A Florida man was rushed to the hospital in late August after he got mauled by a black leopard, the New York Post reports. The man is said to have paid to have a "full contact experience" with the big cat at the owner's private sanctuary.

After the attack, 50-year-old Dwight Turner had to undergo several surgeries on August 31 after paying $150 to "play with" a Black Leopard at the home of Michael Poggi. As soon as Turner entered the enclosure, the leopard attacked him, tore out one of his eyes, ripped apart his scalp. The injuries were apparently so severe that his skin was "hanging from his head and his right ear was torn in half.”

Following the surgeries, Turner had to get his face wrapped in several bandages around his head to try and salvage what he could from the attack.

Despite Poggi having a license to own the big cat, official police reports say that he was charged with allowing full contact with an extremely dangerous animal. Poggi reportedly admitted to his wrongdoings as well, according to the police report.