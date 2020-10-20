A grand juror in Breonna Taylor's case came forward with their version of events shortly after a judge ruled that they could speak publicly.

The juror in question claims state Attorney General David Cameron misrepresented the case that was shown to the jury in his public comments and shared that they were never allowed to consider any charges beyond the three that were handed down for wanton endangerment.

"The grand jury did not have homicide offenses explained to them. The grand jury never heard anything about those laws," they wrote. "Questions were asked about additional charges and the grand jury was told there would be none because the prosecutors didn't feel they could make them stick."

The statement is below:

"Being one of the jurors on the Breonna Taylor case was a learning experience. The three weeks of service leading up to that presentation showed how the grand jury normally operates. The Breonna Taylor case was quite different. After hearing the Attorney General Daniel Cameron's press conference, and with my duty as a grand juror being over, my duty as a citizen compelled action. The grand jury was not presented any charges other than the three wanton endangerment charges against Detective Hankison. The grand jury did not have homicide offenses explained to them. The grand jury never heard anything about those laws. Self defense or justification was never explained either. Questions were asked about additional charges and the grand jury was told there would be non because the prosecutors didn't feel they could make them stick. The grand jury didn't agree that certain actions were justified, nor did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case. The grand jury was not given the opportunity to deliberate on those charges and deliberated only on what was presented to them. I cannot speak for other juror, but I can help the truth be told."

Though grand jury proceedings are typically kept secret, a judge on Oct. 20 allowed the juror to speak out about what happened. Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Annie O'Connell allowed the breach of protocol, saying it's necessary for justice.

"There exist additional interests to consider in making this decision: the interest of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky to be assured that its publicly elected officials are being honest in their representations; the interest of grand jurors, whose service is compelled, to be certain their work is not mischaracterized by the very prosecutors on whom they relied to advise them; and, the interest of all citizens to have confidence in the integrity of the justice system," O'Connell wrote in her decision.