Once again, a human wearing a jet pack has been spotted near Los Angeles International Airport.

Both LAX officials and the FBI are now investigating after an air traffic controller who was keeping an eye on airline approaches warned a commercial pilot who was about to land that "an individual wearing a jet pack had been reported flying at about 6500 feet," according to the Los Angeles Times.

The initial sighting of the jet pack-rocking individual came via a member of the China Airlines crew, who is said to have spotted the peculiar occurrence at approximately 1:45 p.m. local time on Wednesday. At the time, the jet pack-rocking individual was an estimated seven miles northwest of the airport. Local law enforcement officials were alerted to all of this by the Federal Aviation Administration, which ultimately triggered those aforementioned investigations.

Amazingly, this is actually not the first time such a thing has gone down near LAX. In fact, this is the second time in just a little over a month that a jet pack incident has been reported.

On an evening in late August, several reports of a jet pack-rocking individual came in at the control tower at LAX. According to reports at the time, pilots from both American Airlines and Jet Blue Airways had spotted what one pilot described as "a guy in a jet pack." During one recorded exchange between a pilot and an air traffic controller, the latter joked that "only in L.A." would such a thing be happening.