The Girl Scouts posted a tweet Wednesday congratulating Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the fifth woman ever appointed to the Supreme Court. It was deleted a short time later.

The backtrack was due to criticism from those concerned about what Barrett's SCOTUS appointment—given her track record in regards to issues pertaining to the Affordable Care Act, LGBTQ rights, and abortion rights—could mean for the future. Girl Scouts explained that the tweet was deleted because it was "quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement."

Girl Scouts may have gotten the perception that their Barrett tweet could be "viewed as a political and partisan statement" after people responded to the congratulatory message by vowing to take their cookie consumption business elsewhere.

Others were upset Girl Scouts deleted the tweet, arguing that it should've been seen as a way of praising a woman who accomplished something significant.

A spokesperson for the Girl Scouts told Fox News that the tweet was removed to "minimize negative conversation."