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Members of BTS holding Oreo BTS packages, dressed in black and white outfits, smiling against a dark background.
Music

BTS Teams With OREO for New Korea-Inspired Limited Edition Collaboration

The K-pop superstars are releasing a hotteok-flavored creme cookie with purple wafers and 13 unique cookie designs.

Alex Ocho53 days ago
LeBron James
Sports

LeBron James on His Favorite Dessert: ‘I F*cking Love Chocolate Chip Cookies and Ice Cream’

James recently revealed that he gave up cookies and wine after he was injured last year.

tara mahadevan102 days ago
A person holding multiple boxes of cookies.
Life

Girl Scout Troop Might Be in Trouble for Selling Cookies Outside Cannabis Dispensary

The troop first started selling the treats at the dispensary on Feb. 20.

tara mahadevan133 days ago
Two people side by side: on the left, an older woman with sunglasses waving; on the right, a man in a yellow jacket with a large necklace.
Music

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Neighbor Wants to Bake Cookies to Welcome Him Home From Prison

She described the 25-year-old rapper as "a very sweet kid."

Joe Price463 days ago
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Stacks of metal lunchboxes with "DON LIFE" and "Big Sean" logos, filled with Chips Ahoy! cookie packs.
Pop Culture

Last Call for the Big Sean Don Life Chips Ahoy! Merch Sweepstakes

Complex Staff598 days ago
Chips Ahoy! Big Chewy Cookie

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Chips Ahoy! Big Chewy Cookie

Wally Amos of Famous Amos Cookies
Life

Wally Amos, Famous Amos Cookies Founder, Dead at 88

Amos started selling his mini cookies from his Los Angeles bakery in 1975.

tara mahadevan701 days ago
Cookies with chocolate chips arranged on a wooden cutting board
Life

Hip-Hop Themed Cookie Shop 'Cookie Plug' Faces Cultural Appropriation Accusations

The cookie franchise sells items that include mini-cookie 'Poppers' and a 'Purple Drank' lemonade.

Jaelani Turner-Williams776 days ago
Life

Video Shows Man Steal Bag of Cash From Girl Scout Selling Cookies In Front of Walmart

The man pulled off the theft while the young girl and her adult supervisor were distracted.

Jaelani Turner-Williams878 days ago
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat, xQc Review Pokimane's Midnight Mini Cookies: 'Not Worth $28 Bro'

The two both took to their respective streams to express their thoughts on the cookies.

Louis Pavlakos959 days ago
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Life

Subway Will Offer Footlong Cookies in 2024

No word yet if these cookies will be slightly less than 12 inches long. Allegedly.

Jose Martinez960 days ago
Interview with Girl Scouts who were robbed in Iowa.
Life

Girl Scouts Selling Cookies in Iowa Robbed of Donation Box

Three Girl Scouts were selling cookies outside of a supermarket in Carlisle, Iowa when someone came over and swiped the donation box from them.

Jose Martinez1604 days ago
Lil Yachty attends 2021 Revolt Summit
Music

Lil Yachty and Lizzo Had a Hilarious Back and Forth About Her Eating Oreos With Mustard on TikTok

Lizzo’s Oreo-and-mustard combination displayed on TikTok last week left plenty of viewers unsettled, including Lil Yachty, who initiated a back-and-forth. 

Brenton Blanchet1649 days ago
Dwayne Johnson attends the People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Responds to Elmo Questioning If a Rock Has Ever Eaten a Cookie

The WWE wrestler-turned-action star joined the Elmo vs. Rocco feud by confirming "The Rock" does, indeed, eat cookies: "Tell Cookie Monster to move it over."

Joshua Espinoza1653 days ago
People outside of Makeda's Cookies.
Music

Makeda's Cookies to Name Young Dolph's Favorite Cookie After the Rapper, Raises $85K for Shop Reopening Fund

Makeda's Cookies, the Memphis bakery Young Dolph often visited, has reopened its downtown location and plans to name their chocolate chip cookie after him.

Jordan Rose1697 days ago
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doja
Music

Doja Cat Says Her Teeth Fell Out While Biting a Cookie

Minutes into a conversation with Big Boy, Doja said she had been to the dentist shortly before sitting down, explaining how her veneers suddenly fell out.

Brenton Blanchet1844 days ago
Girl Scouts
Life

Girl Scouts Say the Pandemic Has Left Them With 15 Million Boxes of Unsold Cookies

The organization says the COVID restrictions prevented members from conducting traditional in-person sales. They've yet to say how many boxes were sold.

Joshua Espinoza1857 days ago

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