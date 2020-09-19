In the wake fo the tragic passing of trailblazing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to pancreatic cancer on Friday night, Donald Trump has said that he will likely have a new Supreme Court nominee to fill her vacant seat by next week.

According to CNN, Trump said on Saturday during a press conference that he thinks he'll make his choice to fill RBG's position late next week, and that he will try to nominate a woman for the seat.

"If somebody were to ask me now, I would say that a woman would be in first place," he said. "The choice of a woman would certainly be appropriate."

Trump went on to say that he plans to make the process of finding a new Justice move "very quickly," and that he agrees with the comments that Mitch McConnell made earlier this week saying that they will have the vacant seat filled immediately.

"We want to respect the process, and the process will move, I think it is going to move very quickly actually," Trump said. "I agree with the statement put out by Mitch McConnell. I agree with it actually 100 percent. I put out a very similar statement you saw, so I think we're going to start the process extremely soon, and we'll have a nominee very soon."

This comes as terrible news to many, as people have been sharing their concerns of another new Justice being nominated under the Trump administration before the elections begin in November. Especially considering the fact that the Supreme Court is a lifetime position.

As the country honors the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there will be a statue of her erected in her native borough of Brooklyn, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"While the family of New York mourns Justice Ginsburg's death, we remember proudly that she started her incredible journey right here in Brooklyn," Gov. Cuomo said. "Her legacy will live on in the progress she created for our society, and this statue will serve as a physical reminder of her many contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for those who will continue to build on her immense body of work for generations to come."