People have been cramped into their homes for the better part of a year, so it makes sense that they would want to get away. So much so, in fact, that people are willing to board a plane with no planned destination.

Australia's Qantas Airways Limited created the "Flight to Nowhere" package. Per CNN, this sightseeing flight allows customers to travel the skies despite an on-going pandemic without a specific destination. The seven-hour scenic will make a "giant loop" around Australia, allowing passengers to see Queensland and the Gold Coast, New South Wales, and the outback. The flight is scheduled to depart from Sydney Domestic Airport on Oct. 10. The 134 tickets ranged from $566 to $2,734 and sold out in around 10 minutes.

"It's probably the fastest selling flight in Qantas history," the airline's CEO, Alan Joyce, said in a statement. "People clearly miss travel and the experience of flying. If the demand is there, we'll definitely look at doing more of these scenic flights while we all wait for borders to open."

The route will allow flyers to see iconic Australian attractions like Sydney Harbour and the Great Barrier Reef while also doing a low flyover over certain landmarks. Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft will—which is usually for intercontinental travel—will perform the flight. The plane is renowned for its big windows, making it perfect for the sightseeing course. Qantas also promises onboard entertainment, including a surprise celebrity host.