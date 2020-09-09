On Sunday, a South Florida man turned himself into police after allegedly shooting and killing his own mother.

According to KMOV4, Investigators say that 29-year-old Luis Pages confessed that "he lost it" following arguments with his mother over orange juice in the fridge, a remote for an air conditioner, and the usage of her car so he could find a job.

He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Miriam Gonzalez in their home in North Miami Beach.

A police report says that Pages called 911 after the shooting and admitted to the crime. An officer got to his home around 5 p.m. where Gonzalez was dead upon arrival. Pages allegedly told the officer "I killed her. Take me to jail."

Taken in for questioning, Pages told detectives that his mom held up a pink knife while threatening him after they argued. Pages told police that he responded by pulling out a handgun and shooting her multiple times.

The police report says that Pages then admitted he tried to shoot himself but couldn't because he'd run out of bullets. At that point, he decided to call 911 and confess.

He was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at around 1 a.m. on Monday. Pages is being held without bond and faces a potential punishment of life in prison.