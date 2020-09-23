In a bold move that signals the seriousness with which the state is approaching the ongoing issue of climate change, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that California will end sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035.

Noting that transportation is the cause for more than half of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, Newsom said on Wednesday that California was moving to lead the nation in an effort to join 15 other countries that have already expressed commitment to phasing out gas-powered cars.

"We will use our market power to push zero-emission vehicle innovation and drive down costs for everyone," Newsom said, noting that cars shouldn't give children asthma and/or make wildfires worse, cause the melting of glaciers, and raise sea levels.

Put another way, per The Hill's report, Newsom—via a new executive order—is aiming to solely allow the sale of just zero-emissions passenger cars and trucks by the aforementioned 2035 cutoff. Additionally, the goal includes requiring medium and heavy-duty vehicles to also join the zero-emissions category by 2045.

Further detailing the positive impact of this move, Newsom told reporters on Wednesday that it will ultimately create new jobs due to the already-proven success of the electric car industry, meaning—on a statewide level—the economy will also see benefits.

Expectedly, those on the right side of history commended Newsom's announcement: