Trump, whose continued campaign of confusion is steadily producing nuggets of distraction amid a pivotal moment for the country, has a special message for anyone worried about the COVID-19 death count: "It is what it is."

During an interview with AXIOS' National Political Correspondent Jonathan Swan that also saw the belligerent louse express a general lack of understanding regarding math, the topic of the U.S.'s still-troubling virus numbers was broached. Swan, who was not swayed by Trump's tactics throughout the discussion, noted that the POTUS' comments on the state of the virus amounted to nothing more than a "false sense of security."

Swan also pleaded with Trump to acknowledge the death count, explaining that many of them are older Americans and questioning how he could reasonably argue that things were "under control" if we were still seeing a high death count.

"Right now, I think it's under control," Trump, whose idea of "under control" makes about as much sense as anything else in 2020 America, said. "I'll tell you what. They are dying, that's true. It is what it is. But that doesn't mean we aren't doing everything we can. It's under control as much as you can control it."

The same interview also saw Trump continuing to disparage the late civil rights hero John Lewis, as well as the continuation of the former steak salesman trying to spin a failed pandemic response into something worth bragging about.

Rightfully, none of this is sitting well with much of the country, particularly those who reside in the reality that things are very far from "under control" at the governmental level:

And while a depressingly large amount of people will continue to enthusiastically ingest whatever bullshit falls out of Trump's mouth, even when that bullshit is clear and definitive proof that he doesn't give a fuck about them, the numbers don't lie. COVID-19 still demands our attention, and no amount of gaslighting in the coming months will make that any less true.